Iran FM Urges PM Modi to Raise Palestinian Issue During Israel Visit

Tehran: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza and urged India to raise the issue of Palestinian rights during Narendra Modi’s ongoing two-day visit to Israel.

Araghchi alleged that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to “genocide” and said Tehran does not consider it appropriate to engage with what he termed a “genocidal regime.” He expressed hope that while in Israel, PM Modi would also address the question of Palestinians and their right to self-determination.

In an interview with India Today, Araghchi said, “Unfortunate, Israel is the one who has destroyed the whole of Gaza. Seventy-five thousand people are killed, and this is not a claim; this is a fact, confirmed by almost all international organizations who are dealing with the question of Gaza. Seventy thousand people. It is a genocide. So obviously, we don't see it as appropriate to deal with a genocidal regime. It is up to our friends in India to decide for themselves, but I hope that while Prime Minister Modi is there, he can also address the question of Palestinians and their right to self-determination.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s strong and historic ties with India, describing New Delhi as a friend. Araghchi said bilateral relations span economic, cultural, social and political spheres, and voiced confidence that the partnership would continue to grow.

“We have always had a very good relationship with India. India is a friend to Iran, and our relationship is historic. We have always enjoyed having a good bilateral economic relationship, social relations, cultural relations, and political relations, and we want it to continue as such. I have good contact with my colleague, Minister Jaishankar, and we always exchange our views, and we have very good personal relations,” he said, referring to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“I’m confident that Iran and India can continue their good, friendly relations. I hope that India plays its positive and constructive role to establish peace and stability in our region and to prevent further crimes and killings by Israelis against Palestinians,” he added.