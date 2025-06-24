Iran Denies Missile Attacks on Israel After Ceasefire

Dubai: Iran's military denied on Tuesday that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported. The report quoted the general staff of Iran's armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.

Israel reported missile fire some two and a half hours after the ceasefire began. Israeli officials have ordered a strike on Iran in response, though there's no immediate report of an attack there.