Iran Denies Missile Attacks on Israel After Ceasefire

24 Jun 2025 2:41 PM IST

Iran's military refutes claims of launching missiles post-ceasefire, as Israel orders strikes in response.

Iran's armed forces deny firing missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire began, prompting Israel to plan retaliatory strikes.

Dubai: Iran's military denied on Tuesday that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported. The report quoted the general staff of Iran's armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.

Israel reported missile fire some two and a half hours after the ceasefire began. Israeli officials have ordered a strike on Iran in response, though there's no immediate report of an attack there.
AP

