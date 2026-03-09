Iran Conducts First Missile Attack on Israel Following New Supreme Leader

Tehran: Iran launched on Monday its first missile attack at Israel after the appointment of the Islamic republic's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, state broadcaster IRIB said.

"Iran fires first wave of missiles under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories," IRIB said on its Telegram channel.

It posted a picture of a projectile bearing the slogan "At Your Command, Sayyid Mojtaba," a Shiite Muslim religious reference.

In Israel, sirens warning of incoming missiles sounded across much of the country's north and centre, including the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, according to the military's Home Front Command.

Police said officers were called to at least two sites in central Israel, where according to local media interceptor debris fell.

Medical emergency service Magen David Adom said one woman was moderately injured by "flying rocks" that hit her head as a result of the missile fire.

After announcing that air defences were intercepting incoming missiles, a military statement said it was safe "to leave protected spaces in all areas of the country."