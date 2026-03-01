Iran Announces 40 Days of Public Mourning on Khamenei's Death

Tehran: Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death, known as Arba'een, holds deep spiritual significance.

Khamenei’s death reportedly occurred following strikes by the United States and Israel, referred to as Operation Epic Fury/Lion’s Roar, on Saturday. By declaring exactly 40 days of mourning, authorities appear to be invoking a powerful religious and cultural tradition while allowing time for a managed leadership transition.

The Supreme Leader’s office has announced a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned across the country. The moment marks the end of a 37-year chapter in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei succeeded the Islamic Revolution’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989. Over more than three decades in power, he became known for his staunch opposition to Western influence and his firm grip over Iran’s political and religious institutions.

Security has been heightened nationwide, particularly in major cities such as Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public order.

Attention is now focused on the process of selecting Khamenei’s successor. Speculation surrounds potential candidates and the broader question of who will shape Iran’s future leadership — the clerical establishment or the Revolutionary Guard — especially as wartime conditions complicate formal proceedings.

State media has portrayed his death as the “Martyrdom of the Guardian,” framing it as a final sacrifice for national sovereignty rather than a defeat.

The official Farsi account of Khamenei acknowledged his death on X in the early hours of Sunday, posting a verse from the Quran, Surah Al-Ahzab (33:23): “Among the believers are men who have been true to the covenant they made with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow [by death], and some are still waiting, and they have not changed [their commitment] in the least.”

According to Tasnim News Agency, Khamenei was killed in the early hours of Sunday while at his office in the Leader’s residence. In a post on X, Tasnim said the Supreme Leader “was martyred at their workplace” while carrying out his duties, describing the attack as occurring in the early hours of Sunday morning.