Instagram Recovers After Brief Outage Disrupts US Users

5 Feb 2026 9:18 AM IST

There were 10,108 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform

Meta Platforms' Instagram rebounded after a brief outage affected more than 10,000 users in the U.S.

Meta Platforms' Instagram rebounded after a brief outage affected more than 10,000 users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. There were 10,108 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, as of 8.30 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Meta did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The number of incidents, however, had dropped sharply just one hour later.
( Source : Reuters )
