INS Sahyadri Conducts Drill With Philippine Navy Before Manila Port Call

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously designed and built stealth frigate of the Indian Navy operating under the Eastern Naval Command, carried out an exercise with the Philippine Navy prior to making a port call at Manila, Philippines, for the harbour phase of its deployment.

The ship is currently on an operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, participating in several multilateral and bilateral naval exercises with friendly nations, including MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25 and the maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy.

During the exercise, the two navies conducted tactical communication drills, navigation manoeuvres, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercises and flying operations, enhancing professional synergy and mutual understanding.

The harbour phase will include a series of professional interactions, cross-deck visits and subject matter expert exchanges. Cultural engagements such as friendly sports events, a joint yoga session and assistance to an orphanage are also planned.

The visit of INS Sahyadri underscores India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Philippines and reflects the growing cooperation between the two navies in the maritime domain. It supports efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the key Indo-Pacific region, in line with India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Commissioner warns public against fake digital arrests and online investment traps

NTR district police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, addressing lawyers at the Bar Association office on Friday as part of the Cyber Suraksha programme, urged the public to remain vigilant against rising cybercrimes, including fake “digital arrests.”

He clarified that there is no legal provision for digital arrests. “Agencies such as the CBI, police, customs or the ED never conduct arrests through video calls. Do not panic if someone threatens that you or your family members are being arrested,” he said. Victims should immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station or call the 1930 helpline within 24 hours of any money transfer to block fraudulent transactions.

Rajasekhar Babu highlighted emerging online threats on platforms such as Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram, where fake investment advertisements lure unsuspecting individuals. “Avoid unverified schemes without a valid Demat account,” he cautioned, urging people to alert family members and neighbours to such scams.

He noted the commissionerate’s measures, including nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras installed under the Suraksha project for improved case detection and the use of Astram technology for traffic management. However, he stressed that systematic prevention remains essential in combating increasingly tech-savvy criminals.

Cyber crime DCP Krishna Prasanna, ACP Rajasekhar, Inspectors Gunaram and Durgaprasad, Bejawada Bar association president and AP state bar federation president A.K. Basha, general secretary K. Ranga Rao, council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar and about 300 advocates attended the session.

PESA Mahotsav slated for Dec. 23 and 24 in Visakhapatnam

Union panchayat raj ministry joint secretary Makta Shekhar and AP panchayat raj commissioner Krishna Teja have announced that Visakhapatnam will host the PESA Mahotsav on December 23 and 24 to mark the anniversary of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act, 1996.

At a preliminary meeting attended by district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and officials from various departments, the organisers stressed the need for strong interdepartmental coordination to ensure the programme’s success.

The two-day event will feature athletes and artists from nearly ten states. As part of the Khelo India initiative, a Kabaddi championship will be held with ten men’s teams and ten women’s teams at the Port Stadium, which will host both indoor and outdoor events. Central and state representatives are expected to participate, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to attend on either December 23 or 24.

A ten-kilometre marathon will be flagged off at RK Beach at 6 a.m. on December 23. Sports events begin on December 22, while workshops and cultural programmes themed around Gram Swarajya will be held on December 24, along with a book launch.

Makta Shekhar and Krishna Teja instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements and suggested branding measures such as customised T-shirts for marathon participants and extensive publicity through hoardings and electronic displays.

Railway engineer gets one-year jail in bribery case

K. Sita Ramakrishna Rao, judge of the Special Court for CBI Cases in Vijayawada, on Friday convicted Matta Dharma Rao, the then assistant divisional engineer of South Central Railway, Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, and sentenced him to one year’s simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1,500.

It was alleged that Dharma Rao, in abuse of his official position as a public servant, demanded and accepted illegal gratification in the form of a digital camera with a charger and batteries worth about ₹11,200 from a railway contractor. The bribe was allegedly taken as a reward for clearing a bill of ₹1,87,000 and as an inducement to pass a pending bill of ₹77,000, failing which he threatened to cancel the pending bill.

After completion of the trial, the judge convicted the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

12-year-old attempts Guinness record at SRM University-AP with rapid Periodic Table recitation

The directorate of admissions at SRM University-AP hosted a Guinness World Record attempt by 12-year-old prodigy Sreevidya Vemu, a student of Next Gen International School in Guntur. Sreevidya recited the entire Periodic Table verbatim in 0.35.96 seconds.

The attempt was formally evaluated by Prof. C. V. Tomy, dean of SEAS, and Prof. C. P. Rao, senior professor in the department of chemistry, in the presence of Sudhir Krishnan, principal of the school, along with Sreevidya’s parents and grandparents.

Sreevidya said her fascination with chemistry began when she found a book on the Periodic Table at a school book fair—an early moment of curiosity that ultimately inspired her record attempt.

APSSDC signs MoUs with 17 agencies to boost overseas jobs

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) advanced its global placement drive by hosting a National Recruitment Agents (RAs) Meet in Vijayawada on Friday, under the guidance of minister Nara Lokesh. Seventeen nationally registered agencies partnered with the state through tripartite MoUs aimed at expanding skilled youth migration and meeting international hiring requirements.

APSSDC chairman Burugupalli Sesha Rao, skill development and training secretary Kona Sasidhar, APSSDC MD & CEO G. Ganesh Kumar and international skilling adviser Seeta Sharma outlined strategies to bridge skill gaps. Discussions covered global employment trends, migration challenges, visa procedures, language training and post-placement support.

Secretary Sasidhar highlighted the Naipunyam portal linking candidates with verified overseas employers, German-language training in nursing colleges and APSSDC’s skilling of 1.42 lakh youth last year, enabling rural candidates too to secure jobs abroad. Chairman Sesha Rao credited the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, saying APSSDC is driving global skilling while OMCAP ensures safe migration.

APNRT president Dr Ravi Kumar Vemuru noted that 40 lakh Telugus across 140 countries remit over ₹30,000 crore annually. CEO Ganesh Kumar reported 100% placement of welders trained through industry-aligned programmes at ITIs and polytechnics.

Pulivendula BC Welfare officer suspended for irregularities

Pulivendula BC welfare officer Jyothi has been suspended over allegations of irregularities, while Kadapa district BC welfare officer Anjali Devi has been relieved from duty and directed to report at headquarters on Friday. Social welfare minister S. Savitha ordered action against both officials for neglecting their duties.

The minister stated that Jyothi had indulged in irregular practices and that the district officer had supported her. She emphasised that students in social welfare hostels must receive quality food and facilities, in line with the commitment of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh to maintain high standards in hostels.

Women kills three-year-old son, dies by suicide

A deputy tahsildar’s wife, Amulya (30), died by suicide after killing her three-and-a-half-year-old son at their residence in Sharada Nagar, Anantapur, on Thursday. Her parents and relatives alleged that her husband, a Group-II officer, had been harassing her for additional dowry.

Sources said Ravi Kumar, working as deputy tahsildar in Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, had been living with his family in an apartment at Sharada Nagar. Due to alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws, Amulya is believed to have taken the extreme step. Before dying by suicide by hanging, she reportedly slit her son’s throat.

Both bodies were found inside the house. Ravi Kumar, who returned home on Thursday evening, broke open the door after Amulya did not respond.

Anantapur I Town police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Amulya’s parents.

Three foreigners restricted in Vizag after visa expiry

The Visakhapatnam city police have restricted the movement of three foreigners—two Kenyan nationals and one Ugandan—after discovering that they had overstayed their visas. They were shifted to a shelter home while deportation formalities are being completed.

Police traced the trio during a raid on an apartment. No case has been registered against them.

In a separate operation, the Delhi Police, with assistance from Telangana and AP EAGLE teams, arrested over 50 Nigerians allegedly involved in drug trafficking across the country. Raids were conducted in Delhi, Gwalior, Vizag and Greater Noida. Three Nigerian women who had recently come to Vizag were among those detained for their suspected involvement in narcotics activities.

AP to set up commercial hubs to promote GCC, APCO and Lepakshi products

BC welfare and handlooms minister S. Savitha said on Friday that commercial complexes showcasing Girijan Cooperative Corporation products, APCO handlooms, Lepakshi crafts and Araku Coffee will soon be established in Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

During a review meeting, the minister directed officials to prepare for an exhibition of handlooms and handicrafts in Tirupati from December 20, and a week-long Lepakshi programme across Andhra Pradesh from December 8 to 14 as part of a nationwide initiative.

RSS vows to build ‘Powerful Ideal Hindu Society’, says Rajamahendravaram unit

The Hindu Sammelan Samithi Rajamahendravaram president Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aims to build a “Powerful Ideal Hindu Samaj’’ over the coming decades. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said the organisation seeks to guide Hindu society consciously for the next 100 years, asserting that Bharat is a Viswaguru.

RSS regional secretary Voleti Satyanarayana said the organisation’s centenary celebrations would focus on creating awareness among Hindus about culture, traditions and national unity. He said RSS workers intend to meet 50–60 crore families to strengthen Hindu consolidation.

He urged the public to protect the environment, promote swadeshi languages and preserve cultural heritage. Leaders B. Sankar, R. Subba Rao, D.H.P. Sastry and G. Suresh were present.