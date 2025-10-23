India’s Exports of Processed Potato Products Surge Multi-Fold in Three Years

Chennai: India’s exports of processed potato products have surged multi-fold in the past three years with the rising demand from other Asian markets.

Dehydrated potato granules and pellets, potato flour, starch, chips, and ready-to-eat potatoes have witnessed strong growth, finds GTRI.

India’s exports of dehydrated potato granules and pellets have jumped from $11.4 million in FY2022 to $63.3 million in FY2025 — a surge of more than 450 per cent.

Exports of other value-added potato items have risen from $6.2 million in FY2022 to $18.8 million in FY2025 —growth of over 200 per cent. The biggest gains came from potato flour, meal, and powder, used in soups, snacks, and bakery products, which surged from $0.4 million to $5.5 million, up more than 1,100 per cent.

Shipments of canned and ready-to-eat potatoes, as well as potato chips and crisps, doubled to $5.3 million, while potato starch exports rose nearly five-fold to $2.6 million.

The rise reflects robust demand from Southeast and East Asia for instant noodles, snacks and quick-service restaurant (QSR) items. Malaysia is India’s largest buyer, with imports climbing from $5.1 million to $22.1 million, followed by the Philippines and Indonesia, which recorded growth of 600 per cent and 924 per cent, respectively. Japan and Thailand have also more than tripled their purchases. Together, these five destinations account for nearly 80 percent of India’s total exports.

India, with its lower costs, reliable year-round output, and proximity to ASEAN, has plugged a supply gap left by Europe’s high energy costs and poor harvests and China’s focus on domestic consumption. India has a 56-million-tonne potato crop, which includes high-solid varieties ideal for processing.

Preferential tariffs under the India–ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and short shipping routes via ports such as Mundra, Kandla, and Chennai have further strengthened India’s price competitiveness.