India's Consulate in Seattle Hosts First Film Festival, Highlights Maha Kumbh

Seattle/New York: In a first, an Indian film festival was organised in the western US state of Montana, showcasing India's cultural diversity through cinema to a diverse gathering of students participating in an annual conference that also included presentations on the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the nonprofit organisation Montana World Affairs Council, organised the first 'Festival of Indian Cinema' at the University of Montana in Missoula from March 2-4.

Over 500 students from 33 schools participating in the Montana Academic World Quest 2025 attended the gala, which featured screenings of films such as "English Vinglish", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Raksha Bandhan" at the University Center Theater of University of Montana. The opening ceremony of the film festival was attended by Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta; Mayor of Helena, Wilmot Collins; and World Affairs Council Executive Director Nikki Geiszler.