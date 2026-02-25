Indian Students in Iran Seek Exam Postponement Amid Rising Uncertainty

Tehran: As concerns continue to mount over the evolving situation in Iran, several Indian students—particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir—have expressed their desire to return home but say they are unable to do so due to their upcoming examinations scheduled for March.

A large number of these students are enrolled in medical programmes at universities across Iran. According to them, their institutions have not announced any postponement of examinations despite the prevailing uncertainty. This has placed them in a difficult position: either stay back to complete their exams or return to India and risk losing an academic year.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has taken up the matter with the central government. The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention. In its appeal, AIMSA has requested that the Government of India engage with Iranian authorities and universities to explore the possibility of postponing examinations so that students who wish to return home can do so without jeopardising their studies.

Bilal Bhat, an Indian student currently studying in Iran, told ANI over Zoom that anxiety levels among students have increased in recent weeks.

"We want to come back home. Our families are worried. But our exams are scheduled in March and there is no clarity on postponement. If we miss exams, it will affect our academic year," he said.

He added that while day-to-day life continues and flights are still operating, uncertainty about how the situation may unfold has left many students and their families concerned.

Another student, Musafid, shared similar apprehensions. "We are constantly monitoring the situation. Flights are operational, but we don't know what may happen next. Our only concern is safety and our studies," he said, highlighting the dilemma faced by many pursuing professional degrees abroad.

From Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Momin Khan, President of J&K AIMSA, said the association has formally approached the Prime Minister's Office seeking urgent assistance. He emphasised that students are not asking for evacuation at this stage but for diplomatic intervention to ensure that academic schedules are adjusted if necessary.

Families of students back home are also closely watching developments, hoping for clarity in the coming days. For now, many students remain in a wait-and-watch mode, balancing academic responsibilities with concerns about safety and the uncertainty surrounding the broader situation.