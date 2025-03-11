Indian Student Missing in Dominican Republic, US Authorities Investigate

A 20-year-old Indian student, Sudiksha Konanki, has gone missing while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Konanki, a permanent resident of the United States and a student at the University of Pittsburgh, was reported missing while staying at a resort in Punta Cana with five female college friends.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Konanki, originally from India, was last seen on Sunday. The disappearance has sparked concern, and US federal law enforcement agencies are collaborating with local authorities in the Dominican Republic to investigate the case.

Sudiksha Konanki is described as a bright and responsible student, and her sudden disappearance has left her family and friends distressed. The group of friends had been enjoying a vacation at the popular resort town before she was reported missing. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear, but authorities are actively working to piece together details.

The FBI, along with Dominican officials, has been involved in the search efforts. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that they are in close contact with the family and are assisting in the investigation.

“We are deeply concerned about Sudiksha’s safety, and we are fully committed to supporting her family and working with Dominican authorities to locate her,” said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Sudiksha’s family, who resides in the United States, has called on the public to assist with any information that may help locate her. They have requested privacy during this difficult time, as they await updates on the investigation.