Indian-Origin Techie Suspected in US Family Murder-Suicide

Hyderabad: Authorities in California have revealed disturbing details surrounding the deaths of Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their four-year-old twins Noah and Neithan. The family was tragically found dead in their San Mateo home, prompting an investigation into what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The San Mateo Police Department confirmed the identities of the deceased as Anand Henry, Alice Benziger, and their twin boys. According to authorities, a 9mm handgun registered to Henry was discovered at the scene, leading them to conclude that he was responsible for the deaths.

While both adults were found with gunshot wounds, the cause of death for the children is still pending pathology. However, officials have ruled out gunshot wounds or signs of bodily trauma as causes of death for the twins.

Anand Henry, described as a former employee of Meta, was a software engineer, while Alice worked as a senior analyst. The couple, originally from Kerala, had been residing in the United States for nine years.

Although court records indicate that Anand had filed for divorce in 2016, the motive behind the tragic events remains unknown. Authorities stated that there was no history of violence at the residence, aside from a previous incident involving a mountain lion sighting.

Concerned friends and family, unable to reach the Henrys over the weekend, prompted police to conduct a welfare check, leading to the grim discovery. The investigation into the motive continues.