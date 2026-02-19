Indian-Origin Nurse Hurt in Alleged Racial Attack in Australia

A 22-year-old Indian-origin nurse has reported being racially abused and physically assaulted outside a gym in Corio, sparking concern among migrant communities in Australia.

The victim, Harmanpreet Singh, said the incident occurred late at night after he finished a workout at a fitness centre in the Geelong area of Victoria. According to his account, three men began verbally abusing him inside the gym and later waited outside for him.

A video circulating on social media appears to show one of the men directing racial slurs at Singh, including calling him an “Indian dog” and telling him to “go back” to where he came from.

Singh alleged that one of the attackers moved close to his face before head-butting him, causing a broken nose and heavy bleeding. He was taken to hospital and stayed overnight for treatment.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a grey sedan. No arrests had been publicly confirmed at the time of reporting.

The case has reignited debate about safety and racism faced by migrants in Australia, which is home to more than 845,000 people of Indian origin. Community voices say incidents of verbal harassment and discrimination continue to worry residents despite the country’s multicultural identity.