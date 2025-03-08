 Top
Indian-origin man jailed for 9 years for raping 2 teenage girls in UK

PTI
8 March 2025 11:15 AM IST

Himanshu Makwana, 42, carried out the two offences four years apart with striking similarities

An Indian-origin man who was found guilty of raping two teenage girls he met online has been sentenced to nine years behind bars.

An Indian-origin man who was found guilty of raping two teenage girls he met online has been sentenced to nine years behind bars and added to the sex offender register for life by a London court.

Himanshu Makwana, 42, carried out the two offences four years apart with striking similarities, Harrow Crown Court heard as he was sentenced on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said Makwana was arrested following an investigation by its specialist detectives who discovered that he preyed on teenage girls on social media.

“Makwana posed as a young man on social media in order to prey on young girls,” said Detective Constable Lewis Jelley, who led the investigation.


