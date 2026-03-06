Indian-origin Influencer Nancy Grewal Stabbed to Death in Canada

A 45-year-old Indian-origin social media influencer and YouTuber from Punjab, Nancy Grewal, was stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada, in a case that has shocked internet users across the world.

The attack took place on March 3 at around 9.30 pm (local time). Police received an emergency call reporting a stabbing at a residence on the 2400 block of Todd Lane in LaSalle, near Windsor, Ontario. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Grewal seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to a hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Authorities have confirmed the incident as a homicide and launched a full investigation.

Nancy Grewal was a Punjabi-origin social media personality and YouTuber who lived in Windsor, Ontario. She was known for her political commentary and outspoken views on social media. She regularly posted videos discussing Punjab politics, India-Canada relations, and religious and social issues.

Grewal was particularly known for criticising the Khalistan movement and extremist figures such as activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as well as several individuals connected to Punjab politics. Her bold and outspoken views made her both controversial and widely followed online.

Investigators are examining her online activity to determine whether it may be linked to the attack, and police are also exploring possible extremist connections, though this has not been confirmed publicly.

Her family revealed that Grewal had received threats in the past, and her house was reportedly set on fire months earlier. The family believes there may be a conspiracy behind the killing and has called for a deeper investigation.

The murder has triggered strong reactions in both Canada and India, with many online followers calling for justice. The killing of a public influencer in a normally quiet Canadian neighbourhood has also raised concerns about safety.

Grewal’s sister posted an emotional message on social media, saying she had lost “my sister, my strength, my forever friend.”

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Khalistan activism and India-Canada relations. The murder, which occurred in a normally low-crime suburban area, has made the case significant for investigators, according to local reports.

The killing of Nancy Grewal and earlier incidents such as vandalism of Hindu temples or targeting of Indian diplomats have also drawn attention to concerns about rising Khalistani extremism in Canada.





This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.