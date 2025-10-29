Indian-Origin Industrialist Shot Dead in Canada

A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, Darshan Singh Sahsi, was killed in Abbotsford on Monday morning (local time), reported the Vancouver Sun.

According to a news release by the Abbotsford Police, patrol officers found Sahsi with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

“Despite life-saving medical efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time,” Sergeant Paul Walker said, adding that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be linked to recent extortion-related violence targeting South Asian business owners. Investigators believe the suspected shooter acted alone and released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Sahsi’s murder on Facebook, alleging the victim was involved in drug trade and ignored the gang’s demands for money. The authenticity of the post is being verified by Indian and Canadian police.

Punjabi journalist Gurpreet Singh Sahota described Sahsi as “a gentle person” and “a multimillionaire who never showed off and was very helpful to the community.”