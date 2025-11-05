Indian-Origin Cincinnati Mayor Secures Second Term, Beats VP JD Vance's Half-Brother

New York: Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Aftab Pureval, won a second term defeating Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, local media reported.

Pureval's Tuesday victory cements Democrats' control of Cincinnati's local government and adds to Pureval's growing profile in Ohio politics, Fox News reported on Tuesday (local time).

Pureval, 43, a former special assistant US attorney, first claimed the mayor's office in 2021 after winning nearly 66 per cent of the vote, the report said.

Pureval's Tibetan mother fled Communist Chinese occupation as a child and grew up in a Southern Indian refugee camp, while his father is Punjabi.

Pureval began his political career in 2015, running for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

He easily defeated opponent Bowman during the May open primary, winning over 80 per cent of the vote. As both men were the top two vote-getters in the primary, they proceeded to compete in the November general election, The Hill reported.

His opponent, Bowman, never held public office but was inspired to run after his half-brother, J D Vance, was inaugurated, Fox reported.

Though Vance remained on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, he voiced his support for his half-brother on social media, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to "get out there and vote for him." Fox reported.