Indian-origin candidates in race for Oxford University Chancellor

London: The University of Oxford on Wednesday announced the 38 finalists in the race to be elected the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford, which includes Indian-origin candidates but excludes former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.Ankur Shiv Bhandari, the first Indian-origin Mayor of Bracknell Forest in Berkshire; Nirpal Singh Paul Bhangal, a Professor of International Entrepreneurship; and Pratik Tarvadi, a medical professional, will go head-to-head with academics, politicians, philanthropists and entrepreneurs.



Former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague and former Labour politician Lord Peter Mandelson are among the senior politicians selected, with Khan deemed to have been disqualified following the selection process.

"Applications were considered by the Chancellor's Election Committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the university's regulations. All applicants have been notified whether their submissions have been successful," a university statement reads.

Under some of the declared university criteria, candidates for the unremunerated role had to demonstrate outstanding achievements in their field and the ability to command respect beyond it.

They also had to prove a deep appreciation for the university's research and academic mission, its global community, its ambition to remain a world-class research and teaching university; and the ability and willingness to enhance the reputation of the university locally, nationally and abroad.

While the university did not specify any reasons for individual disqualifications, some experts had indicated that Khan's criminal convictions in his country may disqualify the former Oxford alumni.

Members of the world-leading university's Convocation, consisting of staff and graduates of Oxford University, will now vote online to elect the successor of Lord Patten, a former governor of Hong Kong, who retires at the end of Trinity Term 2024 after 21 years as Chancellor.

During the first round of voting, in the week commencing October 28, voters will have the opportunity to rank as many candidates as they choose. The top five candidates, who will be announced in the week commencing November 4, will proceed to the second round of voting - scheduled for the week beginning November 18. The University of Oxford's new Chancellor will be announced in the week of November 25.

The incoming Chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years in accordance with amendments to university statutes enacted earlier this year.

The Chancellor is the titular head of Oxford University and presides over several key ceremonies and also chairs the Committee to Elect the Vice-Chancellor. In addition to these formal duties, the Chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the university at a range of national and international events.

"University of Oxford has been a temple of learning, research, and a beacon of history over many centuries" It will be the honour of my life to be able to serve as the Chancellor of Oxford University, and I feel I am best suited for the role and to play a part in furthering the goals of this beloved institution, reads Bhandari's 'Statement of Interest' for the role.

Bhangal flags his international links and intimate knowledge of Oxford and Oxford University, as well as his "experience as a developer of new courses and visiting professor, excellent commercial acumen, multiculturally competent, with contacts in government in leading economies around the globe, I believe I can contribute to Oxford University during the 21st century."

For Tarvadi, the post offers an opportunity to bring a vision of inclusivity, innovation, and global impact.

"My international experience and network would be instrumental in forging new alliances and enhancing existing ones, ensuring that Oxford remains at the forefront of global academic and research initiatives," he states.

The post has previously been held by former Conservative prime minister Harold Macmillan, former Labour home secretary and president of the European Commission Roy Jenkins, and most recently by Lord Patten.