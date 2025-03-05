Indian Nurse Brutally Attacked in Florida Hospital in Suspected Hate Crime

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse Leelamma Lal was brutally assaulted by a patient at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, leaving her with severe, life-threatening injuries. The attack occurred on February 18, when 33-year-old Stephen Scantlebury, who was being held under the Baker Act for mental health evaluation, launched an unprovoked and violent assault on Lal.

According to eyewitnesses, Scantlebury suddenly jumped from his hospital bed and repeatedly struck Lal with extreme force. Reports indicate that “essentially every bone in her face is broken”, and doctors fear she may permanently lose her eyesight.

Following the vicious attack, Scantlebury fled the hospital premises but was quickly apprehended by law enforcement. Shockingly, during his arrest, he allegedly made racially charged remarks, declaring, “Indians are bad” and boasting that he had assaulted an Indian doctor.

As a result of the severity of the assault and the apparent racial motivation, authorities have charged Scantlebury with attempted second-degree murder, with an added hate crime enhancement, which could significantly increase his prison sentence if convicted.

Lal, a veteran nurse with over 20 years of service at Palms West Hospital, remains hospitalized, undergoing extensive treatment. Her family has voiced deep concern over the attack and has called for stronger security measures to protect healthcare workers, particularly when dealing with high-risk patients.

This brutal incident has reignited discussions about workplace safety in hospitals, the protection of medical staff, and the urgent need for reforms when managing patients facing mental health crises. The healthcare community and public officials continue to push for enhanced safeguards to prevent future tragedies.