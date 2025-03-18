Indian Employee in London Rejects 5-Day Office Work Amid Rising Costs

A 25-year-old Indian professional in London, Taruna Vinaykiya, has openly refused to comply with the return-to-office (RTO) policy, citing high living costs and stagnant wages. Her LinkedIn post rejecting a five-day or even four-day office workweek has gone viral, reigniting the debate over remote work.





In her post, Vinaykiya stated, "I won’t be working 5 or 4 days in the office. PERIOD." She addressed the financial struggles faced by Gen-Z professionals, arguing that despite having stable jobs, many still struggle to afford basic living expenses.

She criticized outdated salary structures, stating that employees are expected to survive on wages from “5 to 10 years ago while paying 5 to 10 times the cost of living.” She also highlighted the generational gap, arguing that older employees enjoy financial stability while younger workers are forced to spend a significant portion of their income on commuting and office attendance. Another key concern she raised was career stagnation, noting that many senior employees hold on to positions for decades, leaving fewer opportunities for young professionals to advance. Vinaykiya’s post has sparked widespread discussions online, with many echoing her sentiments about the challenges of balancing career growth with financial stability. Others, however, argue that in-person collaboration remains essential for long-term success. As companies worldwide continue to push for office returns, the debate over work flexibility versus traditional office culture remains a contentious issue.



