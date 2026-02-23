Indian Embassy in Mexico Issues Advisory to Its Citizens

Mexico City: The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued an advisory to Indian nationals, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place following escalating violence after the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

In a post on X, the embassy advised Indian nationals in Jalisco state — particularly in Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara — as well as those in Tamaulipas (including Reynosa and other municipalities), and certain areas of Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, to remain indoors until further notice.

“Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity… Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” the embassy said.

The advisory urged people to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, remain aware of their surroundings, minimize unnecessary movement, avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and follow directions of local authorities. In case of emergency, nationals were advised to call 911 and keep family and friends informed of their whereabouts.

The advisory followed a military operation on Sunday in which Mexican security forces killed Oseguera, one of the most wanted drug lords and leader of the powerful CJNG.

According to Mexico’s Secretariat of National Defence, the operation took place in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state. CJNG members exchanged fire with federal forces, resulting in four suspected gang members being killed at the scene. Oseguera and two others were seriously injured and later died while being transported by aircraft to Mexico City. Three Mexican military personnel were also injured and taken to hospital.

The operation triggered violent incidents across Jalisco and later spread to other states, including Michoacan and Guanajuato. Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said.

Public transportation services in Jalisco were suspended temporarily, and residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid highway travel as violence spread to at least five states.

Oseguera, a former police officer, had led the CJNG as it grew into one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organisations. He was wanted by US authorities, which had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture.

In 2022, the US Justice Department charged him with leading efforts to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the United States. An indictment said his organisation operated in multiple Mexican states, including Jalisco, Colima and Veracruz, among others.