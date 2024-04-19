Indian Consulate in Dubai Helpline Numbers

Dubai: India’s consulate here has launched helpline numbers for Indians and stranded passengers affected by heavy rains pounded the city and the northern Emirate of the UAE. Heavy rains swept through the United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries on Tuesday, affecting normal life. The tarmac of the busy Dubai International Airport was left submerged, leading to the cancellation of flights.In a post on X, India’s consulate mentioned the helpline numbers through which the Indian community can seek help for their issues following extreme weather conditions.

According to the consulate, +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, and +971585754213 were available for weather related emergencies.

The Consulate also said it is in touch with UAE authorities and the air lines to facilitate stranded passengers. Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers, and relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations, the Indian Consulate said “We have facilitated connection between stranded passengers and their families in India. Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns,” the mission said.