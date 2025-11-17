India, US Nearing Closure on Initial Trade Deal Phase: Official
This part of the pact would address both the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and the 25 per cent oil tariffs on India, the official said.
New Delhi: The first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement is nearing closure, a government official said on Monday.
As part of addressing reciprocal tariffs imposed on India and USA's market access issues, a package is nearing closure and on that "we should get a closure soon," the official added.
( Source : PTI )
