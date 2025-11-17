 Top
India, US Nearing Closure on Initial Trade Deal Phase: Official

17 Nov 2025 4:31 PM IST

This part of the pact would address both the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and the 25 per cent oil tariffs on India, the official said.

New Delhi: The first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement is nearing closure, a government official said on Monday.

This part of the pact would address both the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and the 25 per cent oil tariffs on India, the official said.

As part of addressing reciprocal tariffs imposed on India and USA's market access issues, a package is nearing closure and on that "we should get a closure soon," the official added.
