India Slams Pakistan for Seeking to Blame it for Attack in Waziristan

DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 7:12 AM IST

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

New Delhi: India blasted Pakistan on Saturday night for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack.

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.


( Source : PTI )
