India Postpones October 2025 Industrial Production Data to December 1

New Delhi: The government has postponed the release of India’s industrial production data for October 2025, saying that the data will be released on December 1. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for October 2025 was scheduled for the release on 28th November 2025, an official statement said on Friday.

As per the government, the all India IIP data is usually released on the 28th of every month or the next working day if the 28th is a holiday. “It is hereby informed that the IIP for October 2025 will now be released on 1st December 2025 at 4:00 PM,” the statement said.

Since the release of the quarterly estimates of gross domestic product for the second quarter (July–September) of 2025–26 is to coincide with the IIP release, the publication of the all India IIP for October 2025 has been rescheduled.