India Backs Brazil’s COP30 Leadership, Welcomes Key Outcomes

Belem (Brazil): India on Sunday expressed 'strong support' to Brazil for the inclusive leadership of the COP30 Presidency and welcomed several decisions adopted at the just concluded climate summit.Though New Delhi expressed satisfaction with many decisions, it did not specifically call the COP30 a success in devising a policy aimed at preventing climate change issues.

In an official release, India expressed its gratitude for the "High-level Statement" at the Closing Plenary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP30 here on Saturday.

The UN climate talks in Brazil ended with a pledge of more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather. But it did not include a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

The Indian delegation at the climate summit was headed by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The statement conveyed India's gratitude to the leadership of COP President Andre Correa do Lago, which it said was rooted in inclusion, balance, integrity and the Brazilian spirit of 'Mutirao', meaning collective effort in the indigenous Tupi language of Brazil.

"Welcoming progress under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), India underscored the equity dimension of the decision, remarking that it reflects a recognition of the overwhelming need for adaptation in developing countries," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

A key element of India's address was the emphasis on long-standing obligations of developed countries to provide climate finance.

The statement expressed appreciation for the efforts the Presidency took in supporting India in beginning the journey towards a long-overdue focus on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.

It stated that India sincerely hopes in the spirit of international cooperation that promises made 33 years ago in Rio would now be fulfilled due to the first steps parties have taken in Belem.

"India expressed satisfaction with major outcomes of COP30, foremost among them the establishment of the Just Transition Mechanism," the statement said, calling it a significant milestone and expressed hope that it would help operationalise equity and climate justice at both global and national levels.

"India thanked the Presidency for delivering the space to discuss Unilateral Trade-Restrictive Climate Measures. These measures are increasingly affecting all developing countries and are violative of the principles of equity and CBDR-RC, enshrined in the convention and its Paris Agreement," it added.

New Delhi stressed that these issues cannot continue to be brushed under the carpet. The parties have made a beginning here to reverse this trend, it said.

Reiterating India's principled approach to climate action, the statement called for ensuring that the burden of Climate Change Mitigation is not shifted onto those who have the least responsibility in causing the problem.

"The need for greater global support to vulnerable populations, a large majority of whom are in the global South, was stressed upon so that they may protect themselves from the escalating impacts of climate change," it added.

India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to science-based and equitable climate action. It was observed that India remains committed to a global order that is rules-based, equitable and respectful of national sovereignty.

"Further, the nation remains committed to working with all parties to ensure that climate ambition is inclusive, just and equitable," it said.

The statement reaffirmed India's support and gratitude to Brazil and the international community in the road ahead.

It called on all parties to put in a collective effort to ensure that the road from Belem leads to a future defined by fairness, solidarity and shared prosperity for all.

Negotiators from 194 countries gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. The COP30 summit took place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

Disrupted by a massive fire, which caused non-burn injuries to 27 people, at the main venue of COP30 on November 20, the negotiations extended till Saturday.