India Abstains as UN Adopts Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Resolution

New York: India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution calling for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution, titled ‘Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine,’ was adopted on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It received 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions in the 193-member assembly.

India was among the 51 countries that abstained from the resolution, which was introduced by Kyiv. Other nations that abstained included Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the 107 countries that supported the resolution. He described the adoption of the resolution as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace and called for a full ceasefire and the return of Ukrainian citizens.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I am grateful to each of the 107 countries that stood with Ukraine today in defense of life at the @UN. The General Assembly adopted our resolution in support of a lasting peace, with clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people. These are the right and necessary steps. And we will keep working actively to achieve peace, together with our partners.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling the war a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.

In a post on X, Guterres stated that the war remains a stain on the global conscience and warned that the longer it continues, the deadlier it becomes. He noted that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, with 2025 witnessing the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine.

He reiterated his call for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward a just and lasting peace, stressing that any peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.