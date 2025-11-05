India A key Strategic Partner, Keen On FTA Soon: Bahrain Minister Noor

Manama: Bahrain is keen to enter into a free trade agreement (FTA) with India as the Middle East country sees New Delhi as a key strategic partner, Bahrain's Minister of Sustainable Development Noor Bint Ali Al Khulaif said on Tuesday. The comments come a day after India and Bahrain announced commencing negotiations for an ambitious trade deal and inching closer to sealing an investment pact.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 event here, Noor stressed that Bahrain sees India as its key strategic market like China, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

"We would love to have a free trade agreement (FTA) with India. There are ongoing discussions on that front," Noor, who is the Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), said.

"Technology, education, tourism are our focus areas. We also aim to bring in tourists from India to our country," she said.

The two sides expect to conclude the FTA talks within the next two years, according to senior government officials in Bahrain.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani in New Delhi on Monday to further broad-base overall ties.

In their talks, the two ministers also agreed to develop a common understanding to commence negotiations for a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA). Alzayani was in India for a two-day visit.