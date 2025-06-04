Impossible To Stop Ongoing ‘Push In’ From India: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Muhammad Touhid Hossain on Tuesday said that it is not possible to physically stop the ongoing ‘push in’ from India of Bangladeshis but efforts are on to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels and dialogue between the two countries. He added India has highlighted inordinate delay from Bangladesh side in verification of illegal persons and taking back of its citizens which has been found to be correct.

“We have checked it, and there is indeed a long-standing list. At the same time, we have also seen that, according to India's list, many have been taken back,” Mr Hossain said in a media conference. He added it takes time at their end because each case is examined and only if there is evidence of the person being Bangladeshi, he or she is taken back.

The FA said Dhaka is in regular touch with New Delhi in this regard and has even taken back several of its citizens after verification. Dhaka will soon communicate to India through diplomatic channels to use the already set mechanism between the two countries to resolve such disputes in a structured and legal manner.

Meanwhile, on the cancellation of transshipment by India, the FA said that is good as it has reduced dependency on India. “I think it is good for us. Our dependence on them (India) has decreased. However, none of our exports are being harmed as a result… We too have cancelled one of their facilities as per the need. We stopped importing threads from them. We did that as it was needed. Now, we don't know if what they have done was needed or not,” Prothom Alo quoted Mr Touhid Hossain as saying.