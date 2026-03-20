IEA Report Reveals Oil Prices Surpass $100 Amid Shipping Halt

The ongoing West Asia conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has created the first global oil market supply disruption in its history, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The supply disruption is due to the halt in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The report emphasizes that the loss of supply is causing a major impact on the markets globally, which in turn is exceeding the price of crude oil above $100/barrel. It is further leading to significantly higher prices for some refined products, such as jet fuel, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Amid the supply disruption in global markets, rising prices are causing increasing alarm for households, businesses, and the economy as a whole.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), details 10 demand-side options open to households, businesses and governments to shelter themselves from today’s oil shock and relieve the strains on affordability. These are based on the IEA’s longstanding expertise on energy security and… pic.twitter.com/Z94fhbRjkX — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 20, 2026

This IEA report outlines 10 demand-side strategies for households, businesses, and governments to mitigate the current oil shock and improve affordability, drawing on the agency's expertise and real-world examples.