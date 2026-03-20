IEA Report Reveals Oil Prices Surpass $100 Amid Shipping Halt
IEA report reveals the Israel-Iran conflict's major impact on the global oil market, causing one of history's worst supply disruptions.
The ongoing West Asia conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has created the first global oil market supply disruption in its history, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The supply disruption is due to the halt in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The report emphasizes that the loss of supply is causing a major impact on the markets globally, which in turn is exceeding the price of crude oil above $100/barrel. It is further leading to significantly higher prices for some refined products, such as jet fuel, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
Amid the supply disruption in global markets, rising prices are causing increasing alarm for households, businesses, and the economy as a whole.
This IEA report outlines 10 demand-side strategies for households, businesses, and governments to mitigate the current oil shock and improve affordability, drawing on the agency's expertise and real-world examples.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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