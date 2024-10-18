IDF Releases Video of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Moments Before Death

The Israel Defense Forces released a drone footage on Friday of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, moments before his death.



The video shows a man sitting on an armchair, covered with dust and face wrapped. The man claimed as Sinwar by the IDF, can be seen throwing a stick at the drone but misses.



Sinwar was killed during an operation in Gaza by the Israeli military. He became the leader after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31.





Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last moments: pic.twitter.com/GJGDlu7bie — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 17, 2024





He was the chief architect of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, that triggered the Gaza conflict and his death was celebrated in Israel.



After Sinwar's Killing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed.”



United States President Joe Biden said, "This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world."



The French president also responded saying that this opportunity must be seized so that all the hostages are freed.