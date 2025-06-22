IAEA Confirms No Radiation Leak After Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Following reported attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran including the Fordow uranium enrichment plant by United States (US), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been detected as of now. The agency stated that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as more information becomes available.

The incident raises serious concerns about the security of nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones, but the absence of immediate radiation release is a reassuring sign regarding public health and environmental safety.



