Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

Stockholm: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai for his “compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

Krasznahorkai, known for his dense and philosophical prose, has earned international acclaim for works such as Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance. His writing, often exploring chaos, decay, and moral struggle, has influenced modern European literature and inspired acclaimed film adaptations.

The Nobel Committee lauded his ability to capture the human condition through richly complex narratives that merge despair with artistic transcendence.