‘Hundreds Dead’ in Tanzania Post-Election Violence, Says Opposition

Nairobi: Tanzania's main opposition said hundreds had been killed in three days of election protests, with the country still under an internet blackout on Friday and the government denying any use of "excessive force".

A security source and diplomat in Dar es Salaam both told AFP that deaths were "in the hundreds" as protests continued on Friday.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan had sought to cement her position and silence critics in her party with an emphatic win in Wednesday's election, in which her main challengers were either jailed or barred from standing.

But the vote descended into chaos as crowds took to the streets of Dar es Salaam and other cities, tearing down her posters and attacking police and polling stations, leading to an internet shutdown and curfew.

Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo said his government had "no figures" on any dead.

"Currently, no excessive force has been used," he said in an interview with Al-Jazeera. "There's no number until now of any protesters killed."

But the main opposition party, Chadema, said casualties were very high.

"As we speak the figure for deaths in Dar (es Salaam) is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus. Added to figures from other places around the country, the overall figure is around 700," Chadema spokesman John Kitoka told AFP.

"The death toll could be much higher," he warned, saying killings could be happening during the nighttime curfew.

The security source told AFP they were hearing reports of more than 500 dead, "maybe 700-800 in the whole country".

With foreign journalists largely banned from covering the election and a communications blackout entering its third day, information from the ground has been scarce.

The first toll from an international body came early Friday when the United Nations said it had "credible reports" of 10 dead, while Amnesty International said it had information of at least 100 killed.

Multiple hospitals and health clinics were too afraid to talk directly to AFP.

Hassan had yet to comment on the unrest and local news sites have not been updated since Wednesday.

Army chief Jacob Mkunda late Thursday called the protesters "criminals".

- Zanzibar 'robbed' -

In Zanzibar, a tourist hotspot with its own semi-autonomous government, Hassan's Revolution Party (Chama Cha Mapinduzi: CCM) had already been declared winner of the local vote on Thursday.

The opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, rejected the result, saying: "They have robbed the people of Zanzibar of their voice... The only solution to deliver justice is through a fresh election."

A senior party official told AFP that ballot boxes had been stuffed, people allowed to vote multiple times without ID and their election observers kicked out of counting rooms.

At a meeting place for opposition supporters on Zanzibar, there was dismay and fear.

"There has never been a credible election since 1995," said a 70-year-old man, referring to Tanzania's first multi-party vote.

None of those interviewed gave their names.

"We are afraid of speaking because they might come to our houses and pick us up," said one.

Crackdown -

Hassan has faced opposition from parts of the army and allies of her iron-fisted predecessor, John Magufuli, since she took over upon his death in 2021, analysts say.

They said she wanted an emphatic victory to cement her position, and the authorities banned the main opposition party, Chadema, and put its leader on trial for treason.

In the run-up to the vote, rights groups condemned a "wave of terror" in the east African nation, including a string of high-profile abductions that escalated in the final days.

Much public anger has been directed at Hassan's son, Abdul Halim Hafidh Ameir, accused of overseeing the crackdown.

ACT-Wazalendo was allowed to contest the local election in Zanzibar, but its candidate was barred from competing against Hassan on the mainland.