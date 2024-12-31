How to Stay Safe in a New Year's Eve Crowd

Sydney: December 31 brings crowds together to usher in the New Year. While festivities are exciting, they can increase risks like overcrowding or alcohol-related violence. Here are tips to stay safe in packed public spaces, ensuring your end-of-year celebration is enjoyable.

A Surge of People in the City Centre

New Year's Eve celebrations are usually free and unticketed, making crowd estimates difficult. Public events like midnight fireworks draw massive crowds, often hundreds of thousands in city centres. There are no formal security checks, and crowds build up gradually, peaking after the fireworks. People rush to transport hubs, raising the risk of crowd crush.

How Does a Crowd Crush Happen?

Crowd crushes are not always caused by stampedes. Instead, they result from extreme density, with more than seven or eight people per square meter. As the crowd becomes too dense, people are pushed forward uncontrollably, leading to a chain reaction. This can cause compressive asphyxia when pressure on the chest becomes overwhelming, or a domino effect if someone falls.

What Can I Do?

Plan Your Journey: Avoid bottleneck areas. Authorities often manage crowd flow, but it's best to know where you're going. Delay Departure: Wait after fireworks to avoid the rush toward public transport. Monitor for Overcrowding: Watch for signs of crowd pressure and move towards less crowded areas. Alert others if necessary, and be extra cautious if you or someone with you has mobility issues or crowd anxiety.

Other Risks:

Severe Heat : In Australia, New Year's Eve can be extremely hot. Be prepared by checking the weather forecast, dressing appropriately, and staying hydrated. If you're in a vulnerable group, reconsider attending if the weather is unfavorable.

By staying prepared and aware, you can enjoy New Year's Eve safely.