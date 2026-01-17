Hindu Petrol Pump Worker Killed In Dispute Over Unpaid Fuel In Bangladesh

New Delhi/Dhaka: A Hindu man was crushed to death in Bangladesh after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying for fuel, police said. The incident, which took place on Friday in Rajbari district, marks the latest in a spate of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ripon Saha, was a fuel station worker, The Daily Star newspaper reported on Saturday, quoting police officials.

He was working at Karim Filling Station in Goalanda Mor at the time of the incident, it said."We will file a murder case. The worker stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing." Rajbari Sadar Police chief Khondakar Ziaur Rahman was quoted as saying by news portal bdnews24.com.

According to police and eyewitnesses, a black SUV arrived at the filling station around 4:30 am on Friday and took fuel worth about Tk 5,000 (approx INR 3,710). When the driver attempted to leave without paying, Saha tried to block the vehicle. The car allegedly ran him over and sped away, killing him on the spot.

Police later seized the vehicle and arrested its owner, Abul Hashem alias Sujan, 55, and his driver, Kamal Hossain, 43. Hashem, a former treasurer of Rajbari district Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former president of the district Jubo Dal, is a contractor by profession.