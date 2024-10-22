Hezbollah targets Israeli intel base in Tel Aviv suburbs

Beirut: Hezbollah has escalated its attacks on Israeli targets, claiming to have launched rocket strikes on two positions in Tel Aviv's suburbs, including the Glilot base, an intelligence hub for Israel's 8200 military unit. This is the second wave of strikes by Hezbollah within a few hours.

In response, Israel reported that it had targeted around 300 Hezbollah-related sites in Lebanon within 24 hours, as part of its effort to weaken the group's financial operations. These strikes included attacks on Hezbollah-linked financial institutions, and Israel claims to have destroyed an underground vault containing tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold. Additionally, Israel reported the elimination of a key commander responsible for funding Hezbollah.



The conflict is part of the broader regional tensions involving Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned groups, with Israel expanding its military operations beyond Gaza into Lebanon. The U.S. has called for an end to the violence, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Middle East to pursue a ceasefire and discuss the escalating situation.







