Helicopter makes emergency landing near Kathmandu after being hit by bird

Kathmandu: A helicopter en route to Kathmandu carrying five US nationals had to make an emergency landing at Banepa, 50 kilometres east of the capital, after it was hit by a bird on Sunday.The 9N-AKG chopper, belonging to the private Heli Everest airlines, was coming from Lukla, gateway to Mt Everest, when it was struck by the bird at 11 am, an official said.

The pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, the official added. According to the airline, the helicopter was carrying five US nationals as passengers and one Nepali pilot. Although the helicopter did not suffer any damage, it would go through a technical test before it becomes ready for another flight, the airline said.