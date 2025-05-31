 Top
Hamas Responds To US Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza While Seeking Amendments

AP
31 May 2025 10:01 PM IST

A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid.

Palestinians inspect the rubble following Israeli strikes on the al-Qattaa family home in al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City on May 31, 2025. Israel on May 30 said the Palestinian Hamas movement must accept a hostage deal in Gaza or "be annihilated", as US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement was "very close". (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Tel Aviv: Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments to it.

A senior Hamas official tells The Associated Press that "there some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces." The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.
A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid. It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released "in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners."
Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war. US President Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.
israel gaza gaza ceasefire hamas Israel war on Gaza 
Palestine 
