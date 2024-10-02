Half-a-million USD Ferrari turns into art canvas at children's party in Dubai

One of the most luxurious cities in the world, Dubai is once again in the headlines for its distinctive ways of celebration. Recently, a video has caught the attention of netizens in which a 500,000-dollar Ferrari is being used as a prop for a children's party.

The video shows an unusual party where the Ferrari is surrounded by a group of children who are using this car as an art canvas and painting it with watercolors.

The video of this unusual birthday celebration garnered more than a lakh views and various reactions from the netizens.

While many users found the video entertaining, some expressed their disapproval.

A user wrote, "Maybe you should consider helping those who don't have enough in life and teach your children the correct values of life?"

"kids now go home and do that to all cars your family has. That's what teaching them, right," said another.

A third person wrote jokingly, " They are waiting for the Ferrari lawsuit."

"Send them outside to play or take them to a water park, Parents trying to get on Instagram how pathetic."

Another person commented, "Don't be surprised if these kids will paint their dad's car next time."