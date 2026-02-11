 Top
Gunman Takes Students, Teachers Hostage at Thailand School Near Malaysia Border

11 Feb 2026 5:19 PM IST

The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.

Gunman Takes Students, Teachers Hostage at Thailand School Near Malaysia Border
The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.

A gunman was holding an unknown number of students and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, the local administration said on Wednesday.

The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.


