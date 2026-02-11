Gunman Takes Students, Teachers Hostage at Thailand School Near Malaysia Border
The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, Reuters reported.
A gunman was holding an unknown number of students and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, the local administration said on Wednesday.
( Source : Reuters )
