Greta Thunberg’s Journey Continues: Latest on Madleen Mission

Greta Thunberg is a young climate activist from Sweden who became famous around the world for inspiring millions of people to take action for the planet. She began her journey by striking alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, and soon, children and adults everywhere joined her to demand action on climate change. Greta has spoken at several major international conferences, including the United Nations, where she called for global cooperation to address the climate crisis.

Greta recently joined a humanitarian mission on board the Madleen, a ship carrying aid to war-torn Gaza, which left Catania, Italy, on June 1. The crew hoped to arrive by June 7, but events took a dramatic turn.





On June 8, Israeli forces intercepted and boarded the Madleen in international waters using naval boats and drones. According to Reuters, the ship was safely escorted to the Israeli port of Ashdod, and Greta and the other 11 crew members were detained but unharmed.

Activists on board posted videos showing them wearing life jackets with their hands raised as Israeli commandos came aboard. Communications with the ship were interrupted just before the boarding.





Israel’s government called the mission a “propaganda stunt” and accused the group of supporting Hamas. Defense Minister Israel Katz had said a day earlier that the military would “take whatever measures are necessary” to stop the ship.

The activists complained that the boarding occurred in international waters, calling it an illegal “pirate action.” They reported that a drone even dropped a white irritant substance on the deck and claimed that communication systems were deliberately jammed.





The UN and human rights groups demanded the immediate release of the crew and the ship, calling the interception illegal. Some countries warned that Israel had violated international law, since the Madleen flew a British flag—meaning the UK has a duty to protect it. The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestinian rights even urged more ships to take part, saying the mission’s goal of providing aid and solidarity is ongoing.

The aid cargo—containing baby formula, rice, and medicines—will be handed over to Gaza through official channels, according to Israeli authorities.



Greta Thunberg and the team are expected to be released and sent back home soon, according to Israel’s foreign ministry.



This dramatic event has sparked a global debate about humanitarian aid, freedom of navigation, and international blockades. Some argue that more ships should attempt to break the blockade, while others believe such actions are dangerous and could worsen the situation.





This article is authored by Cheeram Kanishka Yadav an intern from IIT Hyderabad



