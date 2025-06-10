 Top
Greta Thunberg Arrives In Paris, Calls For More Action To Support Gaza Aid Efforts

AP
10 Jun 2025 6:51 PM IST

Speaking upon arrival at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, Thunberg called for the release of the other activists who were detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla.

Activist Greta Thunberg answers reporters as she arrives from Israel at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Jerusalem: Activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Paris after being deported from Israel on Tuesday and called for more actions to support aid efforts for Gaza.

Speaking upon arrival at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, Thunberg called for the release of the other activists who were detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla. She described a "quite chaotic and uncertain" situation during the detention.
She said the conditions they faced "are absolutely nothing compared to what people are going through in Palestine and especially Gaza right now."
Greta Thunberg gaza israel 
Palestine 
