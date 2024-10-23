Gisele Pelicot to comment on rape trial evidence so far

France: Gisele Pelicot, a 72-year-old grandmother, is set to testify in a groundbreaking rape trial that has captivated France. The case involves her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men accused of raping her over a nine-year period while she was unknowingly drugged. The trial has brought to light disturbing aspects of rape culture and consent in contemporary society.



The defendants, described as ordinary men—fathers, grandfathers, and workers—are charged with taking turns assaulting Pelicot, who was rendered incapacitated by drugs her husband mixed into her food and drink. Dominique Pelicot recorded these assaults, building a disturbing library of videos.

This unprecedented trial is exposing how pornography and a pervasive misunderstanding of consent contribute to a culture of violence against women. Many defendants claimed they were misled into believing Pelicotwas a willing participant in a sexual fantasy, while others expressed no alarm at her drugged state, drawing parallels to scenes they had seen in pornography.

The trial has sparked public outcry and protests across France, highlighting the alarming reality of sexual violence. In 2022, French authorities recorded 114,000 victims of sexual violence, yet many cases go unreported. This trial stands in stark contrast, providing an open forum that Pelicot insisted upon to raise awareness about such crimes.

The proceedings have drawn significant public attention, with many visiting Avignon to witness the trial. The implications of the case resonate beyond the courtroom, igniting discussions on sexual violence and consent across the nation.