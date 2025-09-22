Germany Deploys Jets After Russian Aircraft Spotted Over Baltic Sea

Berlin: Germany's air force deployed two Eurofighter jets to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that entered neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, Germany's air force said NATO's "quick reaction alert force" ordered the scramble after an unidentified aircraft was detected flying without a flight plan or radio communication. "It was a Russian IL-20M reconnaissance aircraft. After visual identification, we handed over escort duties to our Swedish NATO partners and returned to Rostock-Laage," it added.

The interception came just days before NATO's North Atlantic Council is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a separate incident involving Russian jets over Estonia. Tallinn accused Moscow of an "unprecedented and brazen" violation of its airspace on Friday, claiming three Russian MiG-31 fighters crossed its border without clearance and remained inside for 12 minutes, Al Jazeera reported.

The incursion drew swift condemnation from NATO and European governments, who described it as a "reckless" and "dangerous provocation." Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called for urgent consultations under NATO's Article 4, which allows members to convene when they believe their security or sovereignty is under threat.

Russia's Ministry of Defence has denied the Estonian claims, while Tallinn summoned Moscow's charge d'affaires in protest.

The latest incidents highlight growing tensions along NATO's eastern flank. Romania last week reported scrambling jets after detecting a Russian drone on its radar, while Poland earlier this month said its forces shot down several drones during a Russian strike on Ukraine — the first time NATO members directly engaged in that conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Ukraine has argued that these repeated airspace breaches demonstrate Moscow's attempts to probe NATO's defenses and test Western resolve as the war against Russia enters its fourth year. Analysts say such incursions are often used for intelligence gathering, response testing, and exerting pressure on neighbouring states.