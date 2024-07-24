Germany bans Islamist group over alleged Hezbollah, Iran links

Berlin: Germany on Wednesday banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, an association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group and its links to Iran.



Tehran reacted in fury, summoning Germany's ambassador to Iran to condemn Berlin's "hostile action" which it branded as a "clear example of Islamophobia".

Germany's Interior Ministry accused the centre of presenting itself as a purely religious organisation with no political agenda, but said its probe has found the contrary to be true.

In a statement, the ministry said that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organisations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organisation pursuing anti-constitutional objectives".

Accusing the group of being a "direct representative of Iran's supreme leader", the ministry said the centre spreads Tehran's ideology "in an aggressive and militant manner".

It is allegedly seeking to "establish authoritarian, theocratic rule" in place of a democracy, said the ministry, accusing the centre of backing the "military and political dimension" of organisations like Hezbollah.

It is also believed to propagate anti-Semitism, something that Germany has been battling to stem amid a jump in cases following Israel's war in Gaza, launched in response to a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil.

Investigators raided 53 properties allegedly linked to the centre across Germany on Wednesday, and the ban will also be imposed on several organisations related to the Hamburg centre -- including four Shiite mosques.

"I want to make it very clear: We are not taking action against a religion," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

"We are drawing a clear distinction between the Islamist extremists that we are cracking down on and the many Muslims who belong to our country and live according to their faith.

"This ban absolutely does not apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion," she stressed.