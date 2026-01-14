 Top
Gaza Enters Second Phase of Ceasefire Plan, Says Trump Envoy

14 Jan 2026 11:01 PM IST

As part of its evolving strategy for Gaza, the United States is now prioritizing the demilitarization of Hamas and the establishment of a new Palestinian administration. Steve Witkoff confirmed that the ceasefire deal will also focus on reconstruction efforts, although details about the governance structure remain unclear.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff delivers a speech upon the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine during the 'Coalition of the Willing' summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, at the Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026. (Ludovic Marin, Pool photo via AP)

Washington: The United States says it’s moving into the next phase of a Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff says in a post on X that the ceasefire deal was entering a phase focused on demilitarizing Gaza, establishing a technocratic government and reconstruction.
Witkoff did not offer any details Wednesday about the new transitional Palestinian administration that would govern Gaza.
The White House did not immediately offer any details, either. Witkoff said that the U.S. expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.
