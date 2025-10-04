Gaza Death Toll Crosses 67,000 Amid Israel-Hamas War

Jerusalem: The death toll in the nearly two-year Israel-Hamas war has passed 67,000 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday.The death toll jumped after the ministry said it added more than 700 names to the list whose data had been verified.

It comes as Israel's military said it is preparing for the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and return all of the remaining hostages. The army has moved to a defensive only position and will not actively strike, according to an official who was not authorised to speak to the media.