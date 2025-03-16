Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak Wins 2025 Holberg Prize

Renowned scholar and literary theorist Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak has been awarded the 2025 Holberg Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious research honors in the humanities, social sciences, law, and theology. The award, established and funded by the Norwegian government, carries a prize of approximately $540,000 and is administered by the University of Bergen.

Spivak, a University Professor in the Humanities, is widely recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to postcolonial theory, feminist critique, and literary studies. Her influential work, particularly her essay "Can the Subaltern Speak?", has reshaped discussions on power, representation, and marginalized voices. She is also known for her translation of Jacques Derrida’s Of Grammatology, which introduced deconstructionist philosophy to a broader audience.

The Holberg Committee praised Spivak’s scholarship for its interdisciplinary depth and critical engagement with issues of identity, language, and global inequality. Her extensive research has influenced diverse fields, from literary criticism to political thought, making her a key figure in contemporary humanities.

Beyond academia, Spivak has been an active educator and advocate for rural education in India, working to bridge the gap between elite institutions and grassroots learning.

The Holberg Prize was established in 2003 to honor scholars who have made exceptional contributions to their fields. Previous laureates include thinkers like Judith Butler, Cass Sunstein, and Onora O’Neill. Spivak’s selection reinforces the growing recognition of postcolonial studies as a vital area of research in global academia.

She will receive the award at a ceremony in Bergen, Norway, in June 2025.