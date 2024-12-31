From the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to the abrupt collapse of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime, here’s a look back at the defining events of 2024.

The Death of Alexei Navalny In February, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison, according to a statement from Russia’s state prison service. Navalny, who had been imprisoned since 2021 following a near-fatal poisoning attempt, lost consciousness and could not be revived. The Kremlin’s claim that Navalny died from a combination of diseases was vehemently rejected by his widow and supporters. Many believed his death was orchestrated by the Russian state to silence its most prominent critic.





Navalny’s death sparked massive protests in Moscow, where thousands chanted anti-war slogans and demanded an end to Vladimir Putin’s regime. His posthumous memoir, Patriot, released eight months later, revealed the resilience that prison cells designed to break him could not extinguish.

AI’s Leap into the Mainstream Artificial Intelligence saw unprecedented growth in 2024, with large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot reaching new levels of sophistication. These advancements raised questions about the future of work, copyright laws, and ethical AI use.





Major publishers, including the Financial Times and Le Monde, struck deals with AI companies over content usage for model training. Meanwhile, the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act set a global precedent by establishing clear legal frameworks for AI applications.

Renewed Protests in Georgia Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, saw waves of protests in 2024. Demonstrators opposed a controversial “foreign agents” law resembling Russia’s, which stifles civil society. Tensions escalated after October’s parliamentary elections, where the ruling Georgian Dream party’s victory was marred by allegations of voter intimidation and fraud.





The government further inflamed tensions by pausing Georgia’s EU accession process until 2028. Protests turned violent, with daily clashes between demonstrators and police, culminating in the controversial appointment of a far-right loyalist as president.

Ukraine’s Bold Kursk Offensive August saw Ukraine launch a daring counteroffensive into Russia’s Kursk region, marking the first foreign incursion on Russian soil since World War II. Ukrainian forces captured significant territory, prompting Moscow to evacuate 200,000 civilians and declare a state of emergency.





The offensive diverted Russian troops from Ukraine’s eastern front, disrupting Kremlin strategies. By November, Kyiv’s gains had been partially reversed, but the operation highlighted Russia’s vulnerabilities.

Lebanon Caught in Conflict Lebanon was dragged into the Israel-Gaza conflict after a series of unprecedented attacks on Hezbollah in September. Explosions targeting the group’s members and infrastructure escalated into full-scale war. Israeli airstrikes devastated Hezbollah’s strongholds, killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and displacing thousands.





The conflict ended in November after a ceasefire, but not before more than 3,000 lives were lost, leaving Lebanon in turmoil.

Trump’s White House Comeback Donald Trump secured a dramatic return to the presidency, narrowly defeating Kamala Harris after Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic candidate. Trump’s campaign overcame an assassination attempt and capitalized on economic frustrations, reclaiming swing states lost in 2020.





His victory marked the first time since 1892 that a former president was reelected after losing a bid for a second term.

ICC’s Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials, citing war crimes in Gaza.





Netanyahu’s world shrank as 124 ICC member states were obligated to arrest him if he entered their territories. The move intensified debates over international justice and accountability. Romania’s Controversial Election Romania’s presidential race was upended when far-right candidate Calin Georgescu’s first-round win was annulled amid allegations of Russian interference. Social media platforms like TikTok came under scrutiny for failing to prevent disinformation campaigns.





The annulment and subsequent EU investigation underscored the growing challenges of safeguarding democracy in the digital age.

South Korea’s Brief Martial Law In December, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a bid to suppress political opposition, but the move backfired spectacularly. Parliament defied Yoon, overturning his declaration within hours.





The president was subsequently impeached and now faces charges of insurrection. The Fall of Bashar al-Assad Syria’s civil war took a dramatic turn as rebel forces ousted Bashar al-Assad. A coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized Aleppo and marched on Damascus.





With Russia preoccupied in Ukraine and Iran distracted by regional conflicts, Assad fled to Russia, leaving Syria in the hands of rebel factions tasked with rebuilding a devastated nation.



