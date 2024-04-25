Sharing burger from friend's girlfriend turns fatal for Pakistan man

Karachi: In a bizarre turn of events in Pakistan, a man killed his friend after he ate a portion of burger that was ordered for his girlfriend.

Going into details, the accused identified as Daniyal, is the son of a senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He had invited his GF to his house in February of this year, his brother Ahmer and friend Ali Keerio (victim) were also present at the house, reported the Pakistani media.Daniyal ordered a burger for him and his girlfriend. A portion of the burger ordered for his gf was eaten by Ali Keerio.Enraged, Daniyal took a gun from one of the guards and shot his friend.As per reports, the victim died at the hospital while under going treatment.The accused is presently detained by the police and they have also concluded the investigation and submitted the report to senior officials, claimed Pakistani media outlets.